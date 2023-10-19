Submit a Tip
Try your luck in the City of Halloween’s Forest of Fears

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Forest of Fears has been kept off limits for three centuries, shrouded in mystery, closed to anyone who would dare to enter. Until now…

The only way to break the curse is to find Bedelia in the forest and hang the iron key around her neck.

The City of Halloween is opening the cabin 300 years later, giving those who dare the chance to conquer their fears and break the curse once and for all.

Are you brave enough to face the Forest of Fears?

The Forest will be open October 19th-21st and October 26th-28th, 6:00pm-9:00pm. ***October 19th hours will be 7:15pm-9:00pm due to the Haunted Hustle***.

You can purchase tickets online now at https://conwaysc.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs or in person.

