Retiree claims $1M Powerball prize: ‘At our age, this is just about right’

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the...
According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged a winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing.(Oregon Lottery)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILL CITY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A retiree in Oregon claimed his $1 million Powerball prize after winning it earlier this month.

According to the Oregon Lottery, 77-year-old Thomas Willard snagged the winning ticket for the Oct. 9 drawing from a 7 Star Convenience Store in Mill City.

Willard is no stranger to playing the lottery as he plays once the jackpot grows.

And this time it paid off.

Willard’s wife of 49 years, Nancy, was helping him check the numbers online and she thought they had won $100,000 but realized it was $1 million, just missing one number for the Powerball jackpot.

“At our age, this is just about right,” Willard said.

The couple plans to buy a new pickup truck and a riding scooter for Nancy to get around easier.

The Powerball jackpot ended up being hit for $1.7 billion in California on the Oct. 11 drawing.

