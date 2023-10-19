Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach city officials prepare for WWII Memorial dedication

By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Preparations are in full swing for the Nov. 9 dedication of the WWII Memorial in Warbird Park.

At the Military Appreciation Committee meeting on Thursday, members discussed their call for WWII veterans to attend.

“We’ve heard I think from four so far, so I would expect as many as ten,” city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

Chris Williams is a Marine veteran. His dad served in the Second World War.

“The resilience that they taught us is what we carried forward through the Vietnam War era,” Williams said.

He said seeing Myrtle Beach take the time to honor the war and those who fought means a lot.

“It’s important in my mind to remember all the veterans of the Second World War because they were the greatest generation,” Williams said. “They raised us.”

Kruea said they’re expecting over 400 people to attend and they want to highlight the veterans and the city’s role as an active air base during that period.

City leaders said they want it to help the veterans honor their legacy.

“This is a tribute to them that their grandchildren and great-grandchildren can come and see a map of the world where they fought these great engagements,” City Council member Phil Render said. “We as a community just want to say thank you, and so generations to come can also come and say thank you.”

The city’s Veterans Day ceremony will take place on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
11-year-old Isaiah and his father who passed away in a motorcycle accident.
Strangers comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in motorcycle crash
A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins to life in prison a deadly ambush in October 2018 that took the...
BLOG: Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others
Jonathan Vanhorn
Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others
Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council candidates: Kenya Hennigan
Myrtle Beach city officials prepare for WWII Memorial dedication
Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others