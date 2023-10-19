Myrtle Beach city officials prepare for WWII Memorial dedication

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Preparations are in full swing for the Nov. 9 dedication of the WWII Memorial in Warbird Park.

At the Military Appreciation Committee meeting on Thursday, members discussed their call for WWII veterans to attend.

“We’ve heard I think from four so far, so I would expect as many as ten,” city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

Chris Williams is a Marine veteran. His dad served in the Second World War.

“The resilience that they taught us is what we carried forward through the Vietnam War era,” Williams said.

He said seeing Myrtle Beach take the time to honor the war and those who fought means a lot.

“It’s important in my mind to remember all the veterans of the Second World War because they were the greatest generation,” Williams said. “They raised us.”

Kruea said they’re expecting over 400 people to attend and they want to highlight the veterans and the city’s role as an active air base during that period.

City leaders said they want it to help the veterans honor their legacy.

“This is a tribute to them that their grandchildren and great-grandchildren can come and see a map of the world where they fought these great engagements,” City Council member Phil Render said. “We as a community just want to say thank you, and so generations to come can also come and say thank you.”

The city’s Veterans Day ceremony will take place on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.