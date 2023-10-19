Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council candidates: Kenya Hennigan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In less than three weeks, Myrtle Beach voters will decide who out of the eight city council candidates will fill three open seats.

WMBF News spoke with each candidate about their goals. One of the candidates is Kenya Hennigan.

MEET THE CANDIDATES:

Hennigan is a community activist, who first moved to South Carolina over 20 years ago. She said she fell in love with Myrtle Beach and moved there. But, she said it’s time for a change.

“It’s time for somebody with fresh eyes, new visions, and also worrying about the future,” said Hennigan.

Hennigan said she has ideas about affordable housing.

“We do have a lot of groups down here that’s helping out as much as they can right now, but it’s time for us to start filling in,” she said. “It’s time to build senior citizens’ apartment buildings; we need to be on board with the housing authority and build more apartments that’s going to deal with low income.”

She added that boosting Myrtle Beach’s economy will have a positive impact on housing prices.

“We’ve got to build more down here to bring people together for working, restaurants, more things…more money,” said Hennigan. “We’ll be able to pay our rents; more things that are happening, we are going to be able to have a better quality of life.”

Hennigan said she believes improving infrastructure should not be hard, as there are grants available.

She also said she thinks Myrtle Beach does a good job with public safety, but she wants to work on supporting people when they get out of jail.

“We’re great with the crime down here, we do not let things go by that far, we will get you, it will happen. But the thing is that we do have to think about the after-effect when they do come home.”

She said she supports downtown revitalization and redevelopment, but again, brought up the infrastructure that goes along with it.

“If we are going to rebuild this, if we’re going to make this look better, if we’re going to bring things here, we have to remember that when you do something, you’ve got to maintain it,” said Hennigan.

Hennigan said she is all for getting to know her community.

“I talk with my residents, I sit on their steps or their porches and talk with my residents to find out what they really want and what they need.”

The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. For more information about the election and voting locations, visit this website.

