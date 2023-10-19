Judge denies bond for suspect in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge has denied a Myrtle Beach man bond after he was allegedly involved in a shooting outside a bar off Highway 17 Bypass that killed one person and injured another.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states that 24-year-old Kvon Lawhorn, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with a count each of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Kvon Lawhorn (Source: JRLDC)

The charges stem from an incident that happened early Wednesday outside Barfield’s Bar & Grille, located on Frontage Road outside of Myrtle Beach city limits, where Lawhorn allegedly shot two people.

Thursday morning a judge denied Lawhorn’s bond.

Lawhorn is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.