Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florida GameStop employee fatally shot a fleeing shoplifter stealing Pokemon cards, police say

Derrick Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Derrick Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail.(Broward Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A GameStop clerk who police say fatally shot a fleeing shoplifter has been charged with manslaughter.

Derrick Guerrero, 33, was working at the video game retailer’s store in a suburban Fort Lauderdale strip mall Tuesday night when a man grabbed five boxes of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet “ultra-premium” trading cards and ran toward the door, Pembroke Pines police said in a report released Wednesday. The cards retail for $120 a box.

Guerrero pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired one shot, hitting the man in the side, police said. The shoplifter dropped the cards and ran outside to a waiting pickup truck, where a woman called police. He died three hours later at a hospital.

Police said store security cameras show the shoplifter never threatened Guerrero nor displayed any weapons. The man’s name has not been released.

Florida, under its “stand your ground” law, lets someone use deadly force if there is a threat of death or great bodily harm to themselves or others, but it does not allow it simply to protect property. Manslaughter is a killing that is unplanned and in the heat of the moment.

Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail. Jail records do not show if he has an attorney.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
11-year-old Isaiah and his father who passed away in a motorcycle accident.
Strangers comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in motorcycle crash
Joel Lewis
Armed robbery suspect got rid of money while chased out of Florence convenience store
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Dillon County sheriff candidates lay out visions for community if elected
Leaders review 2023 beach season, look ahead to safety changes
'We can be very modern': Leaders seek public input on Myrtle Beach's future
Tax change could increase Horry County infrastructure funding
Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms