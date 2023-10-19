FIRST ALERT: Tammy to reach hurricane strength this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Tammy is now forecast to become a hurricane this weekend.

At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 58.3 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon.

A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by this evening, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Tammy is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday. (WMBF)

Data from a recent Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Tammy is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity while it moves near or over portions of the Leeward Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Guadeloupe,Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dominica, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning later today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible in portions of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area beginning later today.

Tammy is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches in the northern Leeward Islands.

