Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Tammy to reach hurricane strength this weekend

By Andrew Dockery and Jamie Arnold
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Tammy is now forecast to become a hurricane this weekend.

At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 58.3 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon.

A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by this evening, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Tammy is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday.
Tammy is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday.(WMBF)

Data from a recent Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Tammy is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity while it moves near or over portions of the Leeward Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Guadeloupe,Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dominica, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

Tammy is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday.
Tammy is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday.(WMBF)

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning later today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible in portions of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area beginning later today.

Tammy is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches in the northern Leeward Islands.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins to life in prison a deadly ambush in October 2018 that took the...
BLOG: Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
NOAA has released the winter outlook.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues winter outlook
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is setting the requirements for lower-level judges in the...
Gov. McMaster looks to toughen requirements for magistrate judges
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Judge denies bond for suspect in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Latest News

The best chance of showers and a few storms arrives late Friday afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and a few storms later today
NOAA has released the winter outlook.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues winter outlook
As we end the work week, we bring back the risk for showers.
FIRST ALERT: Isolated shower today, scattered showers Friday
It’s another crisp start, prompting an extra layer as you step out the door for the first half...
FIRST ALERT: Another chilly start, rain chances return late week