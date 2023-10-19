FIRST ALERT: Isolated shower today, scattered showers Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we end the work week, we bring back the risk for showers. Friday afternoon and evening is the best chance of rain for the next 10 days.
TODAY
As mentioned this week, a developing low pressure off the Carolina coast will be responsible for a few more clouds throughout the day today. Milder air and a bit more moisture with the developing low will bring the smallest rain chance today at 20%.
If you find yourself underneath a light shower today, it won’t be more than a sprinkle. Even with the increasing clouds today, highs should reach the lower 70s.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
A cold front pushing into the Carolinas on Friday will bring a round of scattered showers to the region. The latest model data suggests that rainfall associated with the front will arrive Friday afternoon and continue into the evening hours Friday.
If you want to find some time to get outside, Friday morning still looks great! We’ll go throughout the day with partly cloudy skies before the showers arrive in the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 70s ahead of the cold front.
Many high school football games have been moved ahead of the incoming rain. If you plan on heading to a game or out to dinner Friday night, the umbrella and rain jacket will be a helpful tool. Once again, this will not be a washout by any means.
Rainfall amounts will be minimal in most areas with only around a quarter of an inch.
THIS WEEKEND
As the cold front pushes off shore, dry and cool air will once again sweep into the Carolinas. The result will be a beautiful fall weekend. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 with pleasant nights in the 50s. Clear skies will linger through the weekend.
