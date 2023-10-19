FIRST ALERT: Isolated shower today, scattered showers Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we end the work week, we bring back the risk for showers. Friday afternoon and evening is the best chance of rain for the next 10 days.

TODAY

As mentioned this week, a developing low pressure off the Carolina coast will be responsible for a few more clouds throughout the day today. Milder air and a bit more moisture with the developing low will bring the smallest rain chance today at 20%.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s today despite a few more clouds around. (WMBF)

If you find yourself underneath a light shower today, it won’t be more than a sprinkle. Even with the increasing clouds today, highs should reach the lower 70s.

A few clouds will be around today with an isolated shower. It's not a big rain chance at all. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A cold front pushing into the Carolinas on Friday will bring a round of scattered showers to the region. The latest model data suggests that rainfall associated with the front will arrive Friday afternoon and continue into the evening hours Friday.

The best rain chances will arrive Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

If you want to find some time to get outside, Friday morning still looks great! We’ll go throughout the day with partly cloudy skies before the showers arrive in the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 70s ahead of the cold front.

Rain will begin Friday afternoon and continue through the evening hours. (WMBF)

Many high school football games have been moved ahead of the incoming rain. If you plan on heading to a game or out to dinner Friday night, the umbrella and rain jacket will be a helpful tool. Once again, this will not be a washout by any means.

The cold front will arrive late Friday, bringing the risk of showers to the forecast through the end of the day. (WMBF)

Rainfall amounts will be minimal in most areas with only around a quarter of an inch.

THIS WEEKEND

As the cold front pushes off shore, dry and cool air will once again sweep into the Carolinas. The result will be a beautiful fall weekend. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 with pleasant nights in the 50s. Clear skies will linger through the weekend.

A few clouds will be around today with an isolated shower. It's not a big rain chance at all. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.