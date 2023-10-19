FIRST ALERT: Downpours and a few storms later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will deliver a round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm late today followed by clearing skies and pleasant fall weather for the weekend.

TODAY

A cold front will push into the Carolinas during late this afternoon and evening. The front will be accompanied two rounds of showers and downpours. The first round will bring a scattering of showers and isolated thunderstorms during the mid afternoon.

The best chance of showers and a few storms arrives late Friday afternoon and evening. (WMBF)

The second round arrives a few hours later through the evening hours. With some energy in the upper atmosphere, another round of isolated thunderstorms are possible, but the risk of any severe weather is slim to none.

Temperatures will be mild again today with highs in the lower 70s before the showers arrive.

As the front pushes off shore late Friday evening, the showers will quickly come to an end.

Because the showers and isolated storms will be moving quickly, rainfall totals will be limited to around a quarter to a half an inch.

A quarter to half inch of rain is likely in most areas. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

As the cold front pushes off shore, dry and cool air will once again sweep into the Carolinas. The result will be a beautiful fall weekend. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 with pleasant nights in the 50s. Clear skies will linger through the weekend.

Sunny skies and pleasant fall temperatures. (WMBF)

Cool days in the 60s to near 70 will continue into the early part of next week along with nighttime temperatures dropping into the 40s to near 50.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.