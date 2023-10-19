Dillon County sheriff candidates lay out visions for community if elected

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The race is on to see who will become the next Dillon County sheriff after voters turned out Tuesday night to select Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton to take the Democratic spot in the December election.

Voters will choose between Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton and Republican Garrett Byrd this December.

On Wednesday, WMBF News caught up with both candidates as they explained the direction they would like to take Dillon County if elected.

Community visibility, less crime, and a crackdown on drugs are the three things that matter most to both men vying to become Dillon County’s next sheriff.

“I’m looking forward to setting a new standard at the sheriff’s office,” said Byrd. “I’m certainly making myself available within the community and we’re here to serve the citizens of Dillon County,” said Hamilton. “These are the approaches Republican Byrd and Democrat Hamilton are taking when it comes to potentially being the face of Dillon County.”

Byrd, recently retired after serving Dillon County as a trooper for 26 years.

He said he’s ready to set new standards and gain the trust of the Dillon community, meanwhile, Hamilton said he hopes to continue the legacy of the late Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

“Just being visible in the community, talking to our citizens, being, more proactive within our schools trying to reach our young people, and a tough stance on drug enforcement,” said Hamilton.

“My vision for Dillon County is a safer place,” said Byrd. “Our citizens deserve someone with a fresh start new set of eyes on an epidemic that we’re all facing.”

Both men were asked what potential obstacles could stand in the way of gaining the seat, and the candidates said it comes to community unison and setting new standards.

“We have a challenge in front of us,” said Hamilton. “Everybody in our surrounding agencies, community throughout the state, we all know that we have things that we need to address within our community, violent crime that kind of thing, but we’re doing an awesome job.”

“I look forward to raising the bar at Sheriff’s Office,” said Byrd. “The Dillon County deputies, correction officers, will know that there is a new expectation and that the citizens of this county know that every need that they may have that they have and expect of The Sheriff’s Office will be surpassed time and time again.”

Both candidates now are depending on Dillon County voters as the final election will happen on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

