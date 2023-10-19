Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

BLOG: Man who killed 2 Florence County officers, hurt 5 others to be sentenced on Thursday

Fred Hopkins pleaded guilty on Oct. 12 to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted...
Fred Hopkins pleaded guilty on Oct. 12 to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the deadly ambush at Vintage Place shootings in October 2018.(Source: WMBF/FCDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a dark day in Florence County’s history.

On Oct. 3, 2018, a deadly ambush took the lives of two Florence County law enforcement officers and hurt five others. And on Thursday, the man who admitted to pulling the trigger will be sentenced.

A sentencing hearing for Fred Hopkins is scheduled for noon Thursday at the Florence County Judicial Center.

Below is a live blog that will be updated when the sentencing hearing gets underway

Hopkins pleaded guilty last week to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence.

MORE COVERAGE: ‘We could not be more proud of them:’ These are the officers killed, wounded in Florence shooting

Authorities said Hopkins ambushed law enforcement officers at his home as officers were serving a search warrant for his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway were killed.

Seth Hopkins was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

From the sentencing hearing to the impact the deadly ambush had on the community, WMBF News will have team coverage on the hearing starting at 4 p.m. on WMBF News.

MORE COVERAGE

Below is a playlist featuring more of our coverage of the Vintage Place shooting and its aftermath over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
11-year-old Isaiah and his father who passed away in a motorcycle accident.
Strangers comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in motorcycle crash
Best chance of rain arrives late Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Mild Thursday, showers return Friday
Jonathan Vanhorn
Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach-area bar
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
Jonathan Vanhorn
Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms