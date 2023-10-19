Submit a Tip
1 shot in Florence drive-by, police say; no suspects in the case

Officers were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Diggs Avenue.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Police in Florence are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for firing at three people from a car, striking one of them in the foot.

Officers were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Diggs Avenue.

At the scene, they found a male who had been shot in the foot. Police also found two other victims who had not been hurt.

The victims told cops that a dark sedan pulled up and someone fired “numerous” rounds towards the victims.

Multiple shell casings were found on the scene, according to investigators.

At this point, police say they do not have any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department and speak with Investigator LCPL. Leggett at 843-665-319.

The male shot in the foot is expected to be okay.

