1 killed in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a Thursday morning crash near Clio.

It happened around 5:17 a.m. on Highway 9 near Branch Wood Road.

A 2010 Mazda 3 was traveling south on the highway. The sedan went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and then overturned, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

