1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Florence County, SCHP says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a Wednesday evening crash involving a motorcycle in Florence County on U.S. 76, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lcpl. Lena Butler confirmed the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. and involved a 2016 Chrysler 200 and a 2023 Yamaha R7. The driver of the Chrysler was attempting to cross the highway near Old Mars Bluff Road when the car crashed into the Yamaha motorcycle while that driver was heading southbound on U.S. 76.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured in the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to McLeod Health Regional Medical Center by EMS where they died from their injuries.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

SCHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

