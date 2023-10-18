Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Fan tackled hard by security guard on field during Phillies game

A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.
A Phillies fan was hit hard by a security guard, who tackled him as he ran on the field.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News/TMX) – A Philadelphia Phillies fan had to walk off Citizens Bank Park feeling pretty sore after he was tackled hard by a security guard.

The trespasser was captured on video being taken down after the Phillies won 10-0 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night.

The fan appeared to get out on the grass somewhere in left field and ran through the outfield and past members of the Phillies’ bullpen walking toward the dugout.

As he ran from security on the left side of the field, one guard headed him off from the right field and blindsided him with a tackle, knocking him to the ground and putting an end to his run.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach-area bar
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
11-year-old Isaiah and his father who passed away in a motorcycle accident.
Strangers comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in motorcycle crash
Joel Lewis
Armed robbery suspect got rid of money while chased out of Florence convenience store
Conway City Council unanimously voted to deny the request to annex and rezone the plant into...
Controversial asphalt plant to remain on Horry Co. property after unanimous council vote

Latest News

Dillon County sheriff candidates lay out visions for community if elected
Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms
Tax change could increase Horry County infrastructure funding
Residents, officials gather for 'Stand with Israel' event in Myrtle Beach
Football
LIST: High school football games kicking off Thursday due to weather