Strangers comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in motorcycle crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - After the devastating loss of a father and husband, the Mandosa family is grateful for the generosity of complete strangers who offered their help and condolences during the tough time.

Last month, a motorcycle crash on Milligan Street claimed the life of 40-year-old Matthew Mandosa. His wife said he always wanted a motorcycle but never thought he would die from it.

“His bike was his dream,” said Haley Mandosa. “He always wanted a Harley and he got that.”

Mandosa was at work when she learned her husband died in a crash.

“I had no words. No nothing. I didn’t want to believe it,” said Mandosa.

While the news was hard for her to understand, one of the most difficult parts was telling her 11-year-old son Isaiah that his dad had passed away.

“That’s probably...I hope that’s the hardest thing I ever have to do in my life,” said Mandosa.

Her son didn’t believe the news, so he took off on his bicycle to the nearest hospital, hoping to find his dad himself.

“He went to go try to find him to see if he was there,” said Mandosa. “So that way he could see him, or understand that he really was gone.”

Security officers at McLeod Health Loris noticed Isaiah and intervened.

“He discovered his father wasn’t here, so he just broke down,” said Officer Sandra Torres-Martinez. “We reached our hands down and picked him up. He’s an 11-year-old boy! We embraced him and told him everything’s going to be okay.”

The security officer’s acts of kindness didn’t stop there. When they went to take Isaiah home, the officers realized his bike wasn’t in the best shape.

“He said to us, he’s going to try to make it home,” said Officer Anthony McCullough. “Unfortunately he didn’t know if his bike, his raggedy, torn bike was going to make it.”

So, the officers decided to get Isaiah a new bike. Officer McCullough related to Isaiah’s pain, as he also lost his dad at a young age.

When McCullough went to buy a bike for Isaiah, he wanted it to be perfect. McCullough said he shopped around at several different places, looking for the right bike. He was about to check out when a green camo bike caught his eye. He said that the bike was calling his name.

McCullough explained how he called Officer Torres-Martinez and said, ”I have a feeling about this bike. This one bike is calling my name it keeps calling my name. I can’t get away from it.”

When they gave Isaiah the bike, he was wearing green camo sneakers, his dad’s favorite color, and the color of his new bike.

A full circle moment innated by strangers, just trying to make a difference by lifting a little boy’s spirit.

“The amount of support and just being there for him, I’ve never experienced that from anybody in my life. Ever,” said Mandosa.

The community is not done helping the Mandosa family, as they are dealing with financial hardships. Friends are organizing a spaghetti dinner and auction to help the family on Oct. 28 at Ernie’s Diner, Sunshine Pancake House at 4 p.m.

If you would like to help, you can also donate to the Mandosa Family.

