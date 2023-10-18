South Carolina man arrested, accused of attempted murders in Brunswick Co.
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released details on Wednesday, Oct. 18, concerning the arrest of a Horry County man accused of the attempted murder of two people.
According to the sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Jamaz Mikuam Hardy of Little River, SC, was booked on Tuesday and charged with:
- Attempted first degree murder
- Possession of a firearm by felon
- Failure to appear
An arrest warrant for Hardy was issued on Aug. 27, stating that Hardy “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did with malice aforethought attempt to kill and murder” two people. The warrant states that the offense occurred on Aug. 26.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.