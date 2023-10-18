South Carolina man arrested, accused of attempted murders in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released details on Wednesday, Oct. 18, concerning the arrest of a Horry County man accused of the attempted murder of two people.

According to the sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Jamaz Mikuam Hardy of Little River, SC, was booked on Tuesday and charged with:

Attempted first degree murder

Possession of a firearm by felon

Failure to appear

An arrest warrant for Hardy was issued on Aug. 27, stating that Hardy “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did with malice aforethought attempt to kill and murder” two people. The warrant states that the offense occurred on Aug. 26.

