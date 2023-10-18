Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina man arrested, accused of attempted murders in Brunswick Co.

Jamaz Mikuam Hardy
Jamaz Mikuam Hardy(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released details on Wednesday, Oct. 18, concerning the arrest of a Horry County man accused of the attempted murder of two people.

According to the sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Jamaz Mikuam Hardy of Little River, SC, was booked on Tuesday and charged with:

  • Attempted first degree murder
  • Possession of a firearm by felon
  • Failure to appear

An arrest warrant for Hardy was issued on Aug. 27, stating that Hardy “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did with malice aforethought attempt to kill and murder” two people. The warrant states that the offense occurred on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
In an update on Facebook, the department said one of the two people shot has died
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
Joel Lewis
Armed robbery suspect got rid of money while chased out of Florence convenience store
Conway City Council unanimously voted to deny the request to annex and rezone the plant into...
Controversial asphalt plant to remain on Horry Co. property after unanimous council vote
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart

Latest News

The best chance of rain arrives later in the day on Friday with a 40% chance of showers through...
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return late week
Drivers who fail to stop for school buses with stop signs, stop arms and lights flashing may...
Stop-arm cameras will be latest tool to boost school bus safety in SC
In an update on Facebook, the department said one of the two people shot has died
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
The Horry County Police Department confirmed that an overnight shooting outside a bar has...
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar