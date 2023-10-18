Rosters announced for 2023 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 90 South Carolina’s top senior high school football players will head to the Grand Strand this December.
Rosters were announced for the 2023 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Wednesday. The game, formerly known as the North/South Game, will be played on Dec. 9 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Local selections on the South roster include:
- Carmelo McDaniel - RB, Hartsville
- Jyron Waiters - WR, Wilson
- McKendrire Douglas - QB, Hartsville
- Jasaia Young - DB, Carvers Bay
- Lavon White - RB, Andrews
- Kartell Townsend - LB, Latta
- Franklin Emerson - LB, West Florence
- Jayden Benjamin - OL, Dillon
- Phil McLean - OL, Carolina Forest
- Justin Joe - OL, South Florence
- Rodney Lesane - TE, South Florence
Andrews’s Scott Durham and Carvers Bay’s Matt Richard were also selected to be on the South team’s coaching staff.
The game will also feature the presentation of South Carolina’s Mr. Football award at halftime, with finalists being announced later this month.
