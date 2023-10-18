Rosters announced for 2023 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 90 South Carolina’s top senior high school football players will head to the Grand Strand this December.

Rosters were announced for the 2023 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Wednesday. The game, formerly known as the North/South Game, will be played on Dec. 9 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Local selections on the South roster include:

Carmelo McDaniel - RB, Hartsville

Jyron Waiters - WR, Wilson

McKendrire Douglas - QB, Hartsville

Jasaia Young - DB, Carvers Bay

Lavon White - RB, Andrews

Kartell Townsend - LB, Latta

Franklin Emerson - LB, West Florence

Jayden Benjamin - OL, Dillon

Phil McLean - OL, Carolina Forest

Justin Joe - OL, South Florence

Rodney Lesane - TE, South Florence

Andrews’s Scott Durham and Carvers Bay’s Matt Richard were also selected to be on the South team’s coaching staff.

The game will also feature the presentation of South Carolina’s Mr. Football award at halftime, with finalists being announced later this month.

