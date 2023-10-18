Proposed tax change could increase Horry County infrastructure funding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Horry County is considering a change in the way they fund future infrastructure projects heading into 2024.

The change would replace the Capital Projects Tax with the state’s Transportation Tax to help fund what has become known as the RIDE Program.

The Transportation Tax could be collected for up to 25 years at the same cost taxpayers are currently paying toward the Capital Projects Tax.

Horry County leaders expect the current tax collection to generate $825 million over the next seven years, which limits the amount of RIDE IV projects the county can address.

If they were to collect the Transportation Tax for 25 years the county projects could generate nearly $4 billion to go towards roads, bridges, and public transportation improvements throughout the entire county.

RIDE IV Sales Tax Commission Vice Chairman, William Goldfinch said the transportation tax would also allow Horry County to start on some much-needed projects right away.

“We can’t wait another 15 or even 30 years with the rapid growth of this county,” said Goldfinch.

The only major difference between the two taxes is the length of the collection.

The Transportation Tax would also allow the county to help fund the Coast RTA expansion project and improve public transit throughout Horry County.

Coast RTA President, Brian Piascik said Transportation Tax allows for more flexibility on projects and can get them done faster.

“It’s the same tax that we’ve been paying for the last 15 to 20 years,” said Piascik.

Horry County leaders still have about a year before the referendum will go on the 2024 general election ballot.

Goldfinch said as the cost of projects continues to climb this switch might be the one opportunity Horry County has to finally get these infrastructure projects rolling.

“This allows us to explore more projects that we recognize this county needs to get done,” said Goldfinch.

If Horry County moves forward with the Transportation Tax, the plan is to still use a project advisory committee and sales tax commission to help create the full list of road projects to put before Horry County Council for approval before going to the voters in November 2024.

