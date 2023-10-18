Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department confirmed that an overnight shooting outside a bar has turned deadly.

In an update on Facebook, the department said one of the two people shot has died. The other victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police were called out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting. An officer on scene told WMBF News it happened outside Barfield’s Bar & Grille, which is on Frontage Road.

The officer also told WMBF News that police believe they have identified the shooter. However, no arrests have been confirmed.

“There is no remaining threat to the community,” police stated on Facebook.

Investigators are starting to take down crime scene tape and leave the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

