Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Two people were shot overnight outside a bar in the Myrtle Beach area, according to an officer on the scene.
By Makayla Evans and WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department confirmed that an overnight shooting outside a bar has turned deadly.

In an update on Facebook, the department said one of the two people shot has died. The other victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police were called out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting. An officer on scene told WMBF News it happened outside Barfield’s Bar & Grille, which is on Frontage Road.

The officer also told WMBF News that police believe they have identified the shooter. However, no arrests have been confirmed.

“There is no remaining threat to the community,” police stated on Facebook.

Investigators are starting to take down crime scene tape and leave the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Joel Lewis
Armed robbery suspect got rid of money while chased out of Florence convenience store
Conway City Council unanimously voted to deny the request to annex and rezone the plant into...
Controversial asphalt plant to remain on Horry Co. property after unanimous council vote
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart

Latest News

It's another chilly morning to start the day.
FIRST ALERT: Another chilly start, rain chances return late week
Horry County police seek 7 new SROs, bomb squad vehicle with state grant money
Horry County Council clears the way for new SROs, bomb vehicle during latest meeting
Two people were shot overnight outside a bar in the Myrtle Beach area, according to an officer...
2 shot outside Myrtle Beach area bar, police say
Horry County Council has cleared the way for Horry County Police to apply for a state grant to...
Horry County Council clears the way for new SROs, bomb vehicle during latest meeting