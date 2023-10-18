Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council candidates: Debbie Conner

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s city council election is in less than three weeks. Eight candidates are vying for three open seats. One of those candidates is Debbie Conner.

MEET THE CANDIDATES:

Conner is a professor at Coastal Carolina University. She’s been involved in the Myrtle Beach community for around 30 years, serving on several boards. She also received the Ann DeBock Leadership Award in 2012 from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. She said community is a big part of her run for city council.

“My theme of my campaign is ‘Better Together’, right, and so I think that the city, we need to work collaboratively with the state, with other municipalities, with the county government, with other folks involved,” she said.

Conner said if elected, she wants to take a collaborative approach to homelessness.

“Myrtle Beach is in a unique position where we have got so many people devoted to really working on the problem, and we’ve just got to make sure that we’re all at the table together and that we’re all in, and that we look at our resources in regards to mental health and drug rehabilitation.”

As for Conner’s platform for affordable housing, she said the housing market dictates home prices, but there also has to be motivation for developers to lower the cost.

“Myrtle Beach is in a challenging place because of the amount of land that’s available for development, right, and so to encourage private development to create affordable housing, there has to be other incentives provided through the federal government, maybe through the state,” said Conner.

Conner said she supports downtown revitalization and the redevelopment projects the council is working on. But, she said it has to go further than just attracting tourists.

“I support a broad economic base, so bringing in jobs that are not just tourism-based jobs, I think is important,” she said.

As for public safety in Myrtle Beach, Conner said she thinks the city is doing a good job, but there is always room for improvement.

“One of our challenges is, like other cities in the country, recruiting public safety officials, like recruiting police officers. So, luckily, there’s some collaborative efforts with the Chamber of Commerce to do that, but once we get them here, we need to make sure that we’re able to keep them,” said Conner.

Conner thinks her experience will allow her to bring a unique perspective to the city council.

“I’m an educator, I’ve been an administrator, and so I think I bring kind of a unique marriage of a sense of history and how important that is to our area, but also ideas for how we can develop into the future.”

The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. For more information about the election and voting locations, visit this website.

