Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

McDonald’s worker completes ‘promise’ to mom by earning college degree

McDonald's employee, Joshua Winters, earned his bachelor’s degree thanks to getting some help from the company. (Source: KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A McDonald’s employee in Texas earned his bachelor’s degree in just a year and a half thanks to some hard work and assistance from the company.

Joshua Winters, a supervisor at a College Station-area McDonald’s, officially received his degree in business administration this week at a graduation party that was held in his honor.

Winters said he is grateful to McDonald’s for not only paying for his classes but also allowing him to complete a promise he made to his mom.

“I completed a promise I made to my mother a long time ago. That’s the meaning,” he said. “Because I told her when I dropped out the first time I would go back.”

The McDonald’s franchise owner, Jeanie Smith, said the company’s college program can help all employees earn a degree or help them get scholarships.

“It is all completely free to them. They can work at their own pace. They do it while they’re continuing to work for us and they earn their degree and can move on from there,” Smith said.

Winters is the first graduate from Smith’s College Station location. She said she is looking forward to other employees also taking advantage of the program.

“It’s very gratifying. I’m so proud of them because they do have an opportunity that many of them might not have had otherwise,” Smith said.

More information about the Archways to Opportunity can be found online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said a woman died after she was assault last week along Nance Street in Myrtle Beach.
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Friends remember woman killed in Myrtle Beach assault
Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
Documents: Suspect held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to Pee Dee county
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Horry County police increasing patrols at Socastee park following party, bonfire
Ryan Stephens, Tiffany Haynes
Report: Man robbed after being invited to Conway area motel; 2 arrested

Latest News

Construction on Garden City road improvement project could start in late 2025
Couple hurt in motorcycle crash returns to thank Grand Strand doctors, nurses who saved them
Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council Candidates: Mike Chestnut
Strangers rally together to comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in crash
Loris mayor in favor of hospitality audit; requests audit expansion