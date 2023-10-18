Long Bay Symphony presents: ‘An Evening with John Denver & Glen Campbell’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tom Becker (former member of the legendary folk group, The New Christy Minstrels) and his band join the Symphony to highlight two popular American artists of the late 1960s and 70s, who transcended their Folk/Country music origins to become popular music icons of the day.

Classic songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, “Rocky Mountain High”, “Galveston” and “Gentle on My Mind” will have you singing along, reliving the easy-going style of these two great legends.

