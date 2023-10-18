LIST: High school football games kicking off Thursday due to weather
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of high school football games are being bumped up to Thursday due to rain and storms in the forecast for Friday night.
The following schedule changes were announced Wednesday:
- Socastee at Carolina Forest
- Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Wilson at Myrtle Beach
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- North Myrtle Beach at South Florence
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- West Florence at Hartsville
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- Waccamaw at Dillon
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- Manning at Loris
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- Georgetown at Aynor
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- Kingstree at Mullins
- Thursday, 6 p.m.
- Green Sea-Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico
- Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.