Leaders review 2023 beach season, look ahead to safety changes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee met on Wednesday to ensure families keep staying safe on the sand.

Officials including representatives from public works, the police department, and the fire department presented their reports from the end of the summer season.

Weslyn Lack Chickering operates one of the lifeguard services in Myrtle Beach. She said changes made this past year helped keep residents safe in the water.

“This was our first summer with a complete separation of lifeguards and beach attendants,” said Lack Chickering. “It went wonderful.”

One priority next year is securing more of the taller lifeguard stands.

“When you have a lifeguard who is even higher than the guard beside them, they can see past, so you just have extra visual coverage,” said Lack Chickering.

She also wants a stronger staff. This prompted her to start recruiting now, during the off-season.

“We’re trying to ensure that we have enough staff that we can have the staff that we want,” said Lack Chickering. “We don’t have to put up with mediocrity.”

Another safety concern is shade tents. Police said they are to blame for three-quarters of all beach ordinance violations.

They’re allowed in the off-season, but not in the summer.

“Primarily, they’re not allowed because people will come down and set them up in front of the lifeguard stands,” said Beach Advisory Committee chair Steve Taylor. “It becomes in the vision of the beach and a safety issue.”

Lifeguards stopped patrolling the beach for the year this past Sunday. This means residents will have to look out for themselves on the beach.

Lifeguards will be back in the spring.

