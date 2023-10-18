Hundreds gather in Myrtle Beach to show support for Israel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of people joined together in Myrtle Beach to show support for Israel and the Jewish community as the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on.

The event took place Wednesday afternoon at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach.

It was entirely volunteer-run and featured several speakers including rabbis, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and even locals who were in Israel when the attacks started.

Lily Ann Revitch, 90, lived in London during World War II and said she never wanted to see something like this happen again, but now she’s experiencing it in 2023.

“What happened on that Chabad should never have happened and ever happen again and after the Holocaust, we said never again, and here we are,” said Revitch.

Rabbi Doron Aizenman was among those who led prayers for peace. He said even if Myrtle Beach is on the other side of the world, people showing up to support makes a difference.

“Coming out and doing an act of showing their support and chasing away the darkness, any act, at any time is going to make a difference,” said Aizenman.

“We have to understand that if we don’t prevail, everybody is going to suffer,” said Revitch “It’s one little country standing against the world and I am so proud that America is standing with her.”

The Snir organization, a non-profit group, was at the event to gather donations for emergency aid to go towards the citizens of Southern Israel and Israel Defence Forces

