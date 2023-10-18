Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hundreds gather in Myrtle Beach to show support for Israel

By Teagan Brown
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of people joined together in Myrtle Beach to show support for Israel and the Jewish community as the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on.

The event took place Wednesday afternoon at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach.

It was entirely volunteer-run and featured several speakers including rabbis, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and even locals who were in Israel when the attacks started.

Lily Ann Revitch, 90, lived in London during World War II and said she never wanted to see something like this happen again, but now she’s experiencing it in 2023.

“What happened on that Chabad should never have happened and ever happen again and after the Holocaust, we said never again, and here we are,” said Revitch.

Rabbi Doron Aizenman was among those who led prayers for peace. He said even if Myrtle Beach is on the other side of the world, people showing up to support makes a difference.

“Coming out and doing an act of showing their support and chasing away the darkness, any act, at any time is going to make a difference,” said Aizenman.

“We have to understand that if we don’t prevail, everybody is going to suffer,” said Revitch “It’s one little country standing against the world and I am so proud that America is standing with her.”

The Snir organization, a non-profit group, was at the event to gather donations for emergency aid to go towards the citizens of Southern Israel and Israel Defence Forces

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
11-year-old Isaiah and his father who passed away in a motorcycle accident.
Strangers comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in motorcycle crash
Joel Lewis
Armed robbery suspect got rid of money while chased out of Florence convenience store
Conway City Council unanimously voted to deny the request to annex and rezone the plant into...
Controversial asphalt plant to remain on Horry Co. property after unanimous council vote

Latest News

Dillon County sheriff candidates lay out visions for community if elected
Leaders review 2023 beach season, look ahead to safety changes
'We can be very modern': Leaders seek public input on Myrtle Beach's future
Tax change could increase Horry County infrastructure funding
Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms