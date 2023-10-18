Horry County to handle Loris city elections after unanimous vote

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council has voted unanimously to take over the operation of the city of Loris elections, after a third and final vote Tuesday night.

In May, Loris City Council voted to give Horry County control of its elections. At that time, City Administrator Clay Young said the change gave the county more information to help handle the elections.

The County Election Commission will handle everything from running the polls, counting results, and handling runoffs or appeals.

Loris would only collect any fees associated with a candidate’s filing for a position.

There is some cost to the city for the transfer, which amounts to a few thousand dollars. There however would not be any millage rate increase for residents.

WMBF News reached out to Loris City officials for comment and did not hear back as of the deadline.

