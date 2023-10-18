Submit a Tip
Horry County Council clears the way for new SROs, bomb vehicle during latest meeting

By Eric Richards
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council has cleared the way for Horry County Police to apply for a state grant to cover the cost of hiring seven new School Resource Officers for county schools.

The SROs would be in addition to the third-party contract security company, Horry County Schools District currently uses for campus security services.

The SROs would be primarily stationed at Carolina Forest High School, Green Sea-Floyds High School, North Myrtle Beach High School, Socastee High School, St. James High School, Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology, and the Academy for Technology and Academics.

“My understanding is that it is a process of open enrollment currently, so hopefully we’ll submit by tomorrow we’ll get that ball rolling,” said Kris Leonhardt, Deputy Chief.

The estimated cost to add the officers is over $1 million.

The council also approved the use of a portion of American Rescue Plan funds to cover the nearly $500,000 price tag for a new bomb squad vehicle.

It would replace the current vehicle which is over 20 years old.

“That vehicle is a necessity for our team. We have a tier-one team bomb team for our area,” said Leonhardt.

With the council’s approval, the department will begin searching for a vendor, to build a vehicle to the specific needs of the department. It’s unclear when that process will be completed.

