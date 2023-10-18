Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Mild Thursday, showers return Friday

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly milder weather returns with thickening clouds on Thursday followed by a round of showers late Friday.

TONIGHT

Fair skies will linger into tonight with milder temperatures especially along the beaches. Overnight lows in the Grand Strand will only drop into the lower to middle 50s. Inland areas will be a few degrees warmer than the last several nights with readings in the upper 40s.

Fair skies and not as cool.
Fair skies and not as cool.(WMBF)

THURSDAY

Milder air and a bit more moisture will start to move into the region on Thursday. The result will be more clouds at times through the day. Near the beach, a sprinkle or two will be possible at times, but no significant rain is expected. Temperatures will climb to 70 to 74 in the afternoon.

More clouds and mild Thursday with a sprinkle possible near the beach.
More clouds and mild Thursday with a sprinkle possible near the beach.(WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A cold front pushing into the area late in the day on Friday will bring a round of showers to the region. The latest model data suggests that rainfall associated with the front will arrive late Friday afternoon into Friday night. Scattered showers will be likely starting Friday afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Rainfall amounts will be minimal in most areas with only around a quarter of an inch.

Best chance of rain arrives late Friday.
Best chance of rain arrives late Friday.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

As the cold front pushes off shore, dry and cool air will once again sweep into the Carolinas. The result will be a beautiful fall weekend. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 with pleasant nights in the 50s. Clear skies will linger through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
11-year-old Isaiah and his father who passed away in a motorcycle accident.
Strangers comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in motorcycle crash
A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins to life in prison a deadly ambush in October 2018 that took the...
BLOG: Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others
Jonathan Vanhorn
Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others
A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins to life in prison a deadly ambush in October 2018 that took the...
BLOG: Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others
The best chance of showers and a few storms arrives late Friday afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT: Friday evening downpours followed by a beautiful weekend
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Officers were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Diggs Avenue.
1 shot in Florence drive-by, police say; no suspects in the case