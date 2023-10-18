FIRST ALERT: Mild Thursday, showers return Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly milder weather returns with thickening clouds on Thursday followed by a round of showers late Friday.

TONIGHT

Fair skies will linger into tonight with milder temperatures especially along the beaches. Overnight lows in the Grand Strand will only drop into the lower to middle 50s. Inland areas will be a few degrees warmer than the last several nights with readings in the upper 40s.

Fair skies and not as cool. (WMBF)

THURSDAY

Milder air and a bit more moisture will start to move into the region on Thursday. The result will be more clouds at times through the day. Near the beach, a sprinkle or two will be possible at times, but no significant rain is expected. Temperatures will climb to 70 to 74 in the afternoon.

More clouds and mild Thursday with a sprinkle possible near the beach. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A cold front pushing into the area late in the day on Friday will bring a round of showers to the region. The latest model data suggests that rainfall associated with the front will arrive late Friday afternoon into Friday night. Scattered showers will be likely starting Friday afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Rainfall amounts will be minimal in most areas with only around a quarter of an inch.

Best chance of rain arrives late Friday. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

As the cold front pushes off shore, dry and cool air will once again sweep into the Carolinas. The result will be a beautiful fall weekend. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 with pleasant nights in the 50s. Clear skies will linger through the weekend.

