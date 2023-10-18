FIRST ALERT: Another chilly start, rain chances return late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another crisp start, prompting an extra layer as you step out the door for the first half of the day.

TODAY

We’re starting the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. The jacket will be needed up until lunchtime before things begin to turn comfortable.

It's a cool start with temperatures in the 40s! We will rebound throughout the day with the mid 60s arriving by lunch time. (WMBF)

Plenty of sunshine today will allow for temperatures to climb into the middle 60s by lunchtime. As we head through the afternoon, we will reach a high right around 70° for the beaches. The lower 70s will continue for inland areas. It should be a lovely afternoon to hit up the golf course or spend some time outside.

We return back to the 70s today under mostly sunny skies. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Temperatures will be milder as we head into Thursday morning. While many of you will still need a jacket, we’ll begin our day in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clear skies will give way to a few more clouds later in the day for Thursday. (WMBF)

Plenty of sunshine early in the day will give way to more clouds by the afternoon and evening. We’ll keep things dry for Thursday before our next round of rain moves in for Friday.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A developing low pressure system on Friday and a cold front will bring back rain chances to the forecast. The latest model data suggests that rainfall associated with the low pressure will primarily stay off shore early Friday. The best chance for us will come with a cold front that passes through the region late Friday and into the overnight hours. Scattered showers will be likely starting Friday afternoon and into the overnight hours.

A cold front will bring our best rain chance for late Friday night and into Saturday morning. (WMBF)

A lingering sprinkle may stick around into Saturday morning before skies quickly clear as dry air returns to the region. A developing low pressure system on Friday and a cold front on Saturday will bring the risk of showers back to our forecast.

If you have weekend plans, you’re going to love the forecast! Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances arrive late in the day on Friday, keeping the rain chances lower. Regardless, we cool off behind the cold front. (WMBF)

