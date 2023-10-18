Submit a Tip
Chief deputy, interim sheriff wins primary election for Dillon County sheriff

Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton and Larry Abraham will be on Tuesday’s ballot.
Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton and Larry Abraham will be on Tuesday's ballot.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dillon County residents turned up to the polls Tuesday for the primary election for sheriff of the county.

Residents selected Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton to face off against Republican Garrett Byrd in the December general election.

Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton tallied 2,289 defeating Larry Abraham who brought in 358 during the primary Tuesday night.

Hamilton took over as acting sheriff after Douglas Pernell’s sudden passing in August.

The general election will be held on Dec. 19.

