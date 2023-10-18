CCU hosting faculty panel discussion on Israel/Gaza, Ukraine wars

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Faculty members of Coastal Carolina University are looking to offer some insight into ongoing global conflicts this weekend.

A discussion, titled “Perspectives on Current Wars: Israel/Gaza and Ukraine,” will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at room 101 of Brittain Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Faculty members participating in the discussion panel include Samih Baalbaki, instructor for CCU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute; Suheir Daoud, professor in the Department of Political Science; Joseph Fitsanakis, professor in the Department of Intelligence and Security Studies; Christopher Gunn, associate professor in the Department of History; and Philip Whalen, professor in the Department of History. Each of the panelists is a scholar specializing in Middle Eastern history, politics, security, and/or culture.

“The Foreign Policy Forum series serves to analyze current international events and put them in perspective for CCU students, faculty, and staff and the community,” the school said in its announcement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.