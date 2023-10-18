Submit a Tip
Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms

Jonathan Vanhorn
Jonathan Vanhorn(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In a joint effort with several state and Pee Dee officials, an arrest has been made in the investigation into the death of a Dillon man.

Dillon County Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton confirmed to WMBF News Jonathan Vanhorn was arrested Tuesday and faces murder charges.

Vanhorn’s charges stem from the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Brandon Seals. Deputies found Seals shot just before noon Saturday, Sept. 9 along Westover Road in the Oak Grove community. He later died in the hospital.

Hamilton said he is thankful for the help from other agencies including the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Latta Police Department, and SLED as well as to the families impacted by this case for their patience while officers worked to make an arrest.

