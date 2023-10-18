Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

9-year-old boy receives heart transplant after waiting almost a year

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart...
Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart transplant.(Norton Children’s Heart Institute)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A children’s hospital in Kentucky is celebrating a major milestone this week.

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart transplant.

“It’s exciting to reach this milestone,” said Dr. Bahaaldin Alsoufi.

The patient, a 9-year-old boy, had been waiting on the transplant list for almost a year.

“We are the only pediatric program in the state capable of doing heart transplants. And we are doing that with outcomes that match those of the best programs in the United States,” Alsoufi said.

According to a news release, Norton Children’s Hospital became the second hospital in the nation in 1986 to perform a heart transplant on an infant.

Since then, the heart institute has grown into a full-service program featuring specialized teams dedicated to heart patients and their families.

“It’s a privilege to be a pediatric cardiac surgeon,” Alsoufi said. “Obviously, we are taking care of some sick patients, and we see them going through all the stages of the treatment and getting better, it’s definitely very gratifying.”

Hospital officials said the boy has been doing well since the procedure and is recovering.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
11-year-old Isaiah and his father who passed away in a motorcycle accident.
Strangers comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in motorcycle crash
Joel Lewis
Armed robbery suspect got rid of money while chased out of Florence convenience store
Conway City Council unanimously voted to deny the request to annex and rezone the plant into...
Controversial asphalt plant to remain on Horry Co. property after unanimous council vote

Latest News

Dillon County sheriff candidates lay out visions for community if elected
Leaders review 2023 beach season, look ahead to safety changes
'We can be very modern': Leaders seek public input on Myrtle Beach's future
Arrest made in shooting death of 29-year-old Dillon man, sheriff’s office confirms
Tax change could increase Horry County infrastructure funding