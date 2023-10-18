Submit a Tip
2 shot outside Myrtle Beach area bar, police say

The Horry County police officer said it happened outside Barfield's Bar & Grille, which is on Frontage Road.
The Horry County police officer said it happened outside Barfield’s Bar & Grille, which is on Frontage Road.(WMBF)
By Makayla Evans and WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people were shot Wednesday morning outside a bar in the Myrtle Beach area, according to an officer on the scene.

The Horry County police officer said it happened outside Barfield’s Bar & Grille, which is on Frontage Road.

Police believe they have identified the shooter. However, no arrests have been confirmed.

At this time, police are still on the scene.

It is unclear how the victims are doing.

WMBF News has reached out to learn more about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

