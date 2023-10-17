‘We can do a lot with a little bit of love’: Mural honoring Gannon Stauch going up in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of people came together to honor a young life taken too soon.

Gannon Stauch was only 11 when he was killed by his stepmother Letecia in Colorado. Click here for more on when Letecia was sentenced to life in prison.

On Monday, a mural was being worked on in downtown Colorado Springs to honor Gannon.

“I admin a Facebook group for Gannon, and one of the members of the group suggested that we should do a Mural for him,” Kristi Radke told 11 News. “It just kind of was like a grassroots thing The group all started giving suggestions on how we can get it started. Next thing you know, several of us had reached out to Paes and right away, he accepted.”

Paes Art along with others donated time and materials to create the mural.

“Through a group, I was tagged in it and right away when I saw what it was about, I said, I would totally donate my time to paint that mural,” Paes told 11 News. “I knew it would be pretty important and awesome for the city. This affected everybody, I have kids... and followed the story and it was just unbelievable. I was all about it for sure.”

Paes explained he wanted he wanted the face of Gannon to be “on point.”

Gannon’s mom, Landen Bullard, has been involved in the process of creating the mural. She said it represents love, something she remembers her son for.

“During the short time of 11 years, it doesn’t matter who you were, where you’re from, he just loves,” Bullard said, remembering Gannon.

On the mural, she said, will be the words “love one another,” a simple, yet profound message that Bullard said represents Gannon perfectly.

“You’ll stop by and you’ll just say, ‘hey, love one another,’” Bullard said. “Maybe you’ll pick up the phone and call a loved one and remind them or give a simple gesture of thanks.”

To Bullard, she said it’s a tribute not only to the love Gannon showed in his life, but also the love she received from the Colorado Springs community after she lost her son.

“It’s hard to not just have tears, it’s a way to have his legacy carried on and then just give an example of what love is all about and just not from my son but from the community,” she said. “We can do a lot with a little bit of love.”

The mural is along Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade Avenue and Tejon Street. The mural is expected to be finished Monday or Tuesday.

This one is for gannon! Mural going up soon. #GannonStrong Posted by Paes Art on Monday, October 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.