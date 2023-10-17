Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SC Court of Appeals grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal to seek new trial

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right, during his trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)(Grace Beahm Alford | AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Court of Appeals is allowing a stay of Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction appeal and allowing his defense to seek a new trial in circuit court.

An order signed by Judge H. Bruce Williams granted a motion to suspend Murdaugh’s conviction appeal in order to file a motion for a new trial.

A jury convicted Murdaugh in March in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their son, Paul Murdaugh.

Murdaugh’s attorneys claimed jury tampering by Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill in September.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, Murdaugh’s defense team, called the court’s decision “welcomed news.”

“We intend to proceed expeditiously and will seek a full-blown evidentiary hearing addressing the serious allegations pertaining to improper jury communications by the Clerk of Court,” the defense said in a statement.

Murdaugh’s attorneys alleged Hill advised jurors “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense.”

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The defense also alleges Hill asked jurors for their opinions about Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence, “invented a story” about a Facebook post to remove a juror she believed might vote not guilty, and “pressured jurors to reach a quick verdict, telling them from the outset of their deliberations that it ‘shouldn’t take them long.’”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the allegations days after Harpootlian and Griffin held a news conference on their motion.

“The State’s only vested interest is seeking the truth,” a statement read. “As with all investigations, SLED and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office are committed to a fair and impartial investigation and will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

The prosecution’s response to the defense’s motion for a new trial acknowledges that “suspension of the appeal and a remand for an evidentiary hearing will be necessary to properly resolve some of the serious claims” the defense raised.

“Objective investigation by SLED remains ongoing, but the inquiry has already revealed significant factual disputes as to claims in appellant’s motion,” court documents state. “If no credible claims can be found to support the claims brought by the appellant, the State will be prepared to argue against the motion before [Judge] Clifton Newman on remand.”

But it argues the request by the defense is “procedurally defective.” Their response claims the defense motion does not reveal precisely when or how it learned of claims of jury tampering, but argues the defense “made multiple statements to various media outlets indicating they were potentially aware of an issue with the jury at and about the time of the trial.”

The order requires Murdaugh’s attorneys to file status updates every 30 days.

The Attorney General’s Office has not yet returned a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said a woman died after she was assault last week along Nance Street in Myrtle Beach.
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Friends remember woman killed in Myrtle Beach assault
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
Documents: Suspect held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to Pee Dee county
Horry County police increasing patrols at Socastee park following party, bonfire
Gary Andre Wilson, 37, is charged with reckless homicide, death results within one year, caused...
Police arrest man in deadly Horry County chase, crash

Latest News

Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton and Larry Abraham will be on Tuesday’s ballot.
Primaries for Dillon County sheriff set for Tuesday
It's a cool morning and that warm cup of coffee will go a long way.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, plenty of sunshine today
Dillon County residents are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the primary election for...
Primaries for Dillon County sheriff set for Tuesday
Myrtle Beach stands with Israel event to be held
Myrtle Beach Jewish leaders to host ‘stand with Israel’ event