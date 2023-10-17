Primaries for Dillon County sheriff set for Tuesday

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dillon County residents are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the primary election for sheriff of the county.

Residents will pick who will face off against Garrett Byrd in the December general election.

Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton and Larry Abraham will be on Tuesday’s ballot.

Hamilton took over as acting sheriff after Douglas Pernell’s sudden passing in August.

The general election will be held on Dec. 19.

