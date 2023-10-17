Myrtle Beach Yellow House defense attorney responds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The solicitor’s office has filed its fourth request for a temporary injunction against the infamous yellow home along 5th Avenue North.

It cites a shooting, stabbing, drug deals, and numerous calls to police as reasons to shut down the home.

Attorney William Bert Von Herrmann who represents the property owner Joe Rideoutte Jr. filed their response to the allegations last week.

The documents first argue the solicitor incorrectly refers to it as the Yellow House because it was painted blue five years ago.

Court filings also state that when injunctions were placed on the home it was under the control of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

It states once the injunctions were lifted Rideoutte discovered the home was broken into, lived in, the interior was torn apart and gang symbols were painted on the wall all while under the police department’s control.

Documents show Rideoutte hopes the judge will combine all the cases against him and his home.

If the cases are combined the parties could resolve the matter through mediation rather than “expensive, protracted, and repetitive” court hearings.

“I just don’t know that.... certainly the business owners around that area deserve to operate their business as they see fit,” Von Herrmann said. “We want to help, but I don’t know that the courts are in a position to order any kind of remedial measures that will specifically address the concerns of the city.”

A judge is expected to rule on the newest injunction request against the house sometime this week.

