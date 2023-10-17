Myrtle Beach Jewish leaders to host ‘stand with Israel’ event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Myrtle Beach area Jewish leaders have organized a gathering to show solidarity with the people of Israel.

“The community at large is going to get together at Broadway at the Beach, at The Hangout, to show solidarity to the state of Israel, in its defense war against evil terrorism,” said Rabbi Doron Aizenman of Chabad Community Center, Myrtle Beach.

Aizenman said the Myrtle Beach community has shown support for the Jewish population since the war with Hamas began over a week ago.

“We have received sympathy, calls, flowers, and hugs from the first day of the war because people understand that this is not just about Israel. These forces want to conquer and take over the whole Western world,” said Aizenman.

Mayor Brenda Bethune is expected to attend the event and address the crowd.

“It is important to show our Jewish community that they have our support,” said Bethune.

Bethune has been directly affected by the conflict, with family in Israel.

“Many families have been deeply affected by this, mine included. I think it’s the right thing to do, to be here for them and to stand with them,” said Bethune.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has officially proclaimed October 9-14 as Israeli Solidarity Week statewide, reaffirming the state and Country’s support of Israel since the attack by the terrorist organization Hamas.

“We want to show the people of Israel that they are not alone. We care about them and what happened to them is affecting us also,” said Rabbi Avi Perets, of Temple Emanu-EL, Myrtle Beach.

Perets will join other leaders for the gathering, which will include food and drinks for all who attend.

“Their pain is our pain, their suffering is our suffering. What we are seeing in this slaughter and massacre is at a level we’ve never seen in Israel,” said Perets.

The gathering will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18 at The Hangout at Broadway at The Beach. 1181 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach. The event is free to attend.

