Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, necropsy finds

Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca,...
Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, outside the Miami Seaquarium in Key Biscayne, Fla. Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died Friday at the Miami Seaquarium as caregivers prepared to move her from the theme park in the near future.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, according to a report released Tuesday by the Miami Seaquarium.

Lolita — also known as Tokitae, or Toki — died Aug. 18 at the age of 57. Her carcass was transported to the University of Georgia, where a necropsy was completed the next day. The Seaquarium released an executive summary of her necropsy Tuesday to the Miami Herald.

The exam supported early reports from the Seaquarium, which cited kidney failure as the cause of death. The veterinarian who conducted the necropsy found that Lolita suffered from acute and chronic bronchointerstitial pneumonia and renal degeneration, as well a chronic condition of the heart implying the degeneration of the cardiac valves.

Animal rights activists had been fighting for years to have Lolita freed from her tank at the Seaquarium. The park’s relatively new owner, The Dolphin Company, and the nonprofit Friends of Toki announced a plan in March to possibly move her to a natural sea pen in the Pacific Northwest, with the financial backing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Lolita retired from performing last spring as a condition of the park’s new exhibitor’s license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She had not been publicly displayed since. In recent months, new upgrades had been installed to better filter the pool and regulate her water temperature.

Federal and state regulators would have had to approve any plan to move Lolita, and that could have taken months or years. The 5,000-pound (2,267-kilogram) orca had been living for years in a tank that measures 80 feet by 35 feet (24 meters by 11 meters) and is 20 feet (6 meters) deep.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said a woman died after she was assault last week along Nance Street in Myrtle Beach.
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Friends remember woman killed in Myrtle Beach assault
Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
Documents: Suspect held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to Pee Dee county
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Horry County police increasing patrols at Socastee park following party, bonfire
Ryan Stephens, Tiffany Haynes
Report: Man robbed after being invited to Conway area motel; 2 arrested

Latest News

Couple hurt in motorcycle crash returns to thank Grand Strand doctors, nurses who saved them
Construction on Garden City road improvement project could start in late 2025
Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council Candidates: Mike Chestnut
Strangers rally together to comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in crash
Loris mayor in favor of hospitality audit; requests audit expansion