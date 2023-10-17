Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council Candidates: Mike Chestnut

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eight candidates are vying for three open seats in this year’s Myrtle Beach City Council elections. Two are running for re-election. One of the incumbents is Mike Chestnut.

Mike Chestnut was born and raised in Myrtle Beach. He has been around the community his whole life and he is a local restaurant owner. He was first elected to the city council in 2000.

“What makes me different, I hope, is just that I’ve always been one that’s approachable, I always tell people, ‘no night is too late, no morning’s too early,’” said Chestnut. “If you’ve got a concern, just give me a call.”

Chestnut said his approach to help with homelessness has been, along with the rest of the council, trying to partner with organizations in Myrtle Beach and Horry County to tackle it as a team.

“We’re trying to do our part, I guess you can say. Can we do more? Sure, we can. But at the same time, it’s not a problem that just the government can solve,” he said. “It’s really a problem that we all are going to have to chip in and solve together.”

WMBF News also asked Chestnut about affordable housing. He pointed to the workforce housing partnership the council has with Habitat for Humanity.

“(We’re) working with some developers, along with the city, about what kind of incentives we can offer to hopefully offset the cost, but again, that’s a challenge,” said Chestnut.

When WMBF News asked about redevelopment projects in downtown Myrtle Beach and on Ocean Boulevard, and the money going towards those projects, Chestnut said he wants people to know the council is applying for grants and is not overextending itself.

“This is not a five-year or a four-year plan, this is more of a 20-year plan. So, people see us redeveloping the area and they think, ‘oh, they’re going to go out and spend 300 million dollars in five years’…that’s not going to happen.”

Chestnut said while crime is always on his and the rest of the council’s minds, he does not think Myrtle Beach has a severe crime problem.

“With 18 million visitors coming to the city every year, you’re going to find that our crime might fluctuate,” said Chestnut. “At the same time, our crime is not out of line with what I would say ‘big cities,’ we’re a small city but at the same time we’re dealing with a lot of big city issues.”

And, while Chestnut said tourism is Myrtle Beach’s lifeblood, he makes it a priority to think about the residents, too.

“It’s important also that we balance things out and make sure we’ve got things for our young folks to do, make sure we’ve got things for our seniors to do, making sure we’re working with the high schools and making sure we’re providing things and working with them, too.”

The city council election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. For more information about the election and voting locations, visit this website.

