Loris mayor agrees to hospitality tax audit; requests audit expansion

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - The mayor of Loris is now on board with a forensic audit into the city’s hospitality tax fund after concerns were raised about misspent taxpayer dollars.

A previous WMBF News investigation found the city cut several checks to banks with no explanation.

RELATED COVERAGE | Loris councilman requests forensic audit, claims taxpayer dollars used ‘incorrectly’

Loris City Councilman Carroll Padgett questioned $1.4 million used from Jan. 2019 until the present day.

“When I ran through those five or six things that just didn’t seem to add up, I decided we needed to find out where the money is going, who’s it going to and if there’s any kind of relationship with anybody on council and just make sure we’re spending the hospitality fund in a proper matter,” Padgett explained.

The city claims the money was used to fund projects like a new mural in the downtown area in order to spur tourism.

Mayor Todd Harrelson has long argued the audit is just a way to stir up drama ahead of election season.

But now not only is he agreeing to the audit, but he said he would like to see investigators look into more than just the city’s hospitality tax fund.

“Anywhere that money went that it shouldn’t have went, or whatnot. I mean, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of that around, but I mean if we’re going to audit, to do a full audit and see what the deal is to years past,” Harrelson said.

Councilmembers initially agreed last month to hire an accountant quickly. They wanted to present preliminary findings from the audit by Oct. 30.

But the deadline will be missed because an accountant hasn’t been hired yet.

It’s not yet clear when the more expansive audit would happen or how far back it would go.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

