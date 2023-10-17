Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Looking for the next hundred’: WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with friends, family

World War II veteran James Flinchum celebrated 100 years of life with family and friends in Virginia. (Source: WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in Virginia over the weekend.

James Flinchum was surrounded by family, friends and loved ones at his assisted living home in Christiansburg.

He said he was honored to have his closest people with him on his special day.

“Feels pretty good, I’m looking for the next hundred,” Flinchum said.

Flinchim served as an aviation engineer for two years during World War II.

Flinchim’s son, Jim Flinchum, also served in the military and said his father doesn’t like to talk about his experiences in the war, like many veterans.

“The P-51s would land and very often they were shot up already and leaking fuel, Many of them caught fire, and he always got the pilots out, and the pilots were sometimes on fire too and he’d pull them out, spray them down; he was quite heroic on that,” Jim Flinchum said.

While serving, James Flinchum was stationed in England after two years in his platoon. Once there, he traveled across Europe after D-Day.

Jim Flunchum said his father’s secret to living a long life is “no smoking, no drinking.” He also said it’s an honor to be able to see his father live to 100.

“How many people do you know who can say ‘Happy 100th birthday?’ You know anybody that can say that?” Jim Flinchum said.

The centenarian spent the rest of last Sunday afternoon receiving gifts and eating cake with his guests at the party of the century.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said a woman died after she was assault last week along Nance Street in Myrtle Beach.
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Friends remember woman killed in Myrtle Beach assault
Jeremiah Dashawn Pressley, 19, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
Documents: Suspect held woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to Pee Dee county
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Horry County police increasing patrols at Socastee park following party, bonfire
Ryan Stephens, Tiffany Haynes
Report: Man robbed after being invited to Conway area motel; 2 arrested

Latest News

Couple hurt in motorcycle crash returns to thank Grand Strand doctors, nurses who saved them
Construction on Garden City road improvement project could start in late 2025
Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council Candidates: Mike Chestnut
Strangers rally together to comfort 11-year-old Loris boy after father dies in crash
Loris mayor in favor of hospitality audit; requests audit expansion