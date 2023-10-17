It’s a week full of fun with Mopars At The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Are you ready for a Mopar week of fun?

Invite all your Mopar friends and family to Mopars at the Beach 2023!

All money above expenses is donated each year to support local charities.

Since beginning in 2016 they’ve have donated $82,300 to local charities.

Follow their Facebook page (facebook.com/MoparsAtTheBeach) for all event details and updates for this week!

You Don’t wan to miss it!

