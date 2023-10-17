Gov. DeSantis to hold two events in the Grand Strand Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding two Friday events in the Grand Strand as he campaigns to be the Republican party’s nominee for president.

The first event is a town hall in Murrells Inlet. On DeSantis’ campaign website, the town hall is titled “Veterans for DeSantis.”

It takes place at the VFW Post 10420, which is off Highway 17 Business. Doors open at 10:45 a.m., with the event starting an hour later.

The second event is a rally at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach. Doors open for that event at 1:30 p.m., and the event will start an hour later.

DeSantis is one of the Republican candidates who has filed to appear on the ballot for the Feb. 24 primary. Others who have filed include Sen. Tim Scott, who just recently filed, former President Donald Trump and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

DeSantis has been viewed as one of the top rivals to Trump, who still leads in many polls.

