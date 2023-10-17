FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, plenty of sunshine today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s a chill in the air as you step out the door this morning. Widespread 40s are prompting for jackets and extra layers this morning with a taste of fall continuing the next several days.

TODAY

This morning is the coldest morning of the week. We’re stepping out with the low-middle 40s inland and across the beaches, temperatures are in the upper 40s! Grab the warm cup of coffee and jacket as you step out the door this morning. Make sure the kids have the appropriate layers as they head to the bus stop this morning.

It's a chilly morning as you step out the door. (WMBF)

As we go throughout the day, plenty of sunshine will continue. Despite a chilly start, we will climb into the middle to upper 60s this afternoon, providing for a nice day for anyone who wants to get outside. Many of you will want the jacket for most of the day today.

Plenty of sunshine today! It's warmer by the afternoon with the middle and upper 60s. (WMBF)

PLEASANT WEEK AHEAD

The cool mornings will continue with another round of 40s expected again Wednesday. Daytime temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by Wednesday before we creep into the lower 70s by Thursday and Friday.

We will remain rain-free through Thursday as highs climb back into the lower 70s. Our area of high pressure will move offshore Thursday afternoon, allowing for our next weather maker to arrive by the end of the work week.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A developing low pressure system on Friday and a cold front on Saturday will bring the risk of showers back to our forecast.

The best chance of rain arrives later in the day on Friday with a 40% chance of showers through the afternoon and evening. (WMBF)

The latest model data this morning brings all of the rain to the area late in the day on Friday and into the overnight hours. Rain chances will go from 40% Friday afternoon to 60-70% through the overnight hours. Moisture looks to exit the Carolinas and keep rain chances away by Saturday morning. In fact, the cold front on Saturday is trending drier with the latest data, keeping our weekend forecast nice and dry.

Regardless, the cold front on Saturday will allow for temperatures to fall into the lower 70s once again through the weekend.

Our next rain maker comes in on Friday with a developing low off the coast. We'll hold onto a 40% chance of showers for Friday with a drier forecast for the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.