Deputies: Man used blunt object to try breaking into Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing a charge after Marlboro County deputies said he tried to break into a home on Thursday.
Christopher Eugene Jones is charged with first-degree burglary.
Deputies were called out to a home on Grants Mill Road, which is in the Wallace area.
The homeowner told investigators she heard a knock at the door and spoke with Jones. After shutting the door, Jones began kicking the door and hitting it with a blunt object, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.
Eventually, the glass at the entryway of the home broke. At this point, some inside the home ran out a back door to a neighbor’s home.
Once authorities arrived on the scene, they detained and later arrested Jones.
Jones was booked in the Marlboro County Detention Center.
