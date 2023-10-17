Deputies: Man used blunt object to try breaking into Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing a charge after Marlboro County deputies said he tried to break into a home on Thursday.

Christopher Eugene Jones is charged with first-degree burglary.

Deputies were called out to a home on Grants Mill Road, which is in the Wallace area.

The homeowner told investigators she heard a knock at the door and spoke with Jones. After shutting the door, Jones began kicking the door and hitting it with a blunt object, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

Eventually, the glass at the entryway of the home broke. At this point, some inside the home ran out a back door to a neighbor’s home.

Once authorities arrived on the scene, they detained and later arrested Jones.

Jones was booked in the Marlboro County Detention Center.

