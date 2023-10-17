Controversial asphalt plant to remain on Horry Co. property after unanimous council vote

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- A new asphalt plant will remain in Horry County after Conway City Council unanimously voted to deny their request to annex and rezone the plant into city limits.

The request was made by King Asphalt who purchased the plant from C.R. Jackson in August.

However, residents living near the plant along Winyah Road have voiced concerns about noise, smell, and quality of life to Conway leaders.

The new property owner submitted the request because they use city water and sewer services, but wanted to remain in the county.

The annexation and zoning request was a formality required by city ordinance despite King Asphalt being against annexation.

No one from King Asphalt was at the city council meeting.

The property has been a plant since the 1990s ′s and had been grandfathered into Horry County zoning regulation under the previous ownership.

Residents claim since the plant was sold it has become more active and new smells are starting to enter into their community.

Ultimately, Conway City Council voted to disapprove the plans after being unable to find a zoning ordinance that addressed residents’ concerns.

The City Council does plan to help residents in Wild Wing find a solution and hopes the plant will operate as a good neighbor to the community.

