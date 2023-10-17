Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Controversial asphalt plant to remain on Horry Co. property after unanimous council vote

By Ian Klein
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- A new asphalt plant will remain in Horry County after Conway City Council unanimously voted to deny their request to annex and rezone the plant into city limits.

The request was made by King Asphalt who purchased the plant from C.R. Jackson in August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Planning commission votes against annexing asphalt plant into Conway

However, residents living near the plant along Winyah Road have voiced concerns about noise, smell, and quality of life to Conway leaders.

The new property owner submitted the request because they use city water and sewer services, but wanted to remain in the county.

The annexation and zoning request was a formality required by city ordinance despite King Asphalt being against annexation.

No one from King Asphalt was at the city council meeting.

The property has been a plant since the 1990s ′s and had been grandfathered into Horry County zoning regulation under the previous ownership.

Residents claim since the plant was sold it has become more active and new smells are starting to enter into their community.

Ultimately, Conway City Council voted to disapprove the plans after being unable to find a zoning ordinance that addressed residents’ concerns.

The City Council does plan to help residents in Wild Wing find a solution and hopes the plant will operate as a good neighbor to the community.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said a woman died after she was assault last week along Nance Street in Myrtle Beach.
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Friends remember woman killed in Myrtle Beach assault
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
South Carolina’s ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ goes into effect next month
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
Crash with entrapment in Surfside Beach area blocks lanes; 2 hurt
crocheted homeless mats
Grand Strand women crochet recycled grocery bags into mats for those in need

Latest News

Report: Man robbed after being invited to Conway area motel; 2 arrested
Horry County Fire Rescue crews make a ‘purr-fect’ rescue
Georgetown County launches new security measure for all middle, high schools
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Friends remember woman killed in Myrtle Beach assault
Salvation Army of Horry County offers families assistance through new LifNAV program