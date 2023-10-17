Construction on Garden City road improvement project could start in late 2025

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A multi-million dollar project to improve roads and stormwater in Garden City may not get underway as soon as anticipated.

Horry County leaders announced in May 2022 that more than $45 million in hospitality fee revenue would go toward the project. They hoped to have construction started in 2024, but now the timeline has been pushed back a year.

Just last November, Stantec Engineering laid out conceptual plans, which include widening roads and fixing drainage issues along portions of Atlantic Avenue and Waccamaw Drive.

Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant said a lot of people expressed the need for sidewalks and bike lanes in this high-traffic area along with adding more parking spaces.

“Getting a sidewalk on the beach side of Waccamaw was really important in getting people to and from the beach safe,” Servant explained.

The area is also one of the few spots beachgoers can park for free all year long, meaning spaces fill up fast.

Clapback Seafood and Sandwich server, Ebony Guinyard, said the additions are long overdue.

“Some locals won’t even come down here in the summer because parking is so bad,” Guinyard said.

Those who live in the area added that coastal flooding also drives a lot of business away and has been a major issue for Garden City which sits at a low elevation.

A multi-million dollar project in Garden City is set to get underway in 2025 with a lot of anticipation from locals, business owners and vacationers. (WMBF)

Servant said getting better storm drains in place should help address those concerns.

“We can’t stop the king tides from flooding Garden City, but we can get the rainwater off the roads and into the Inlet in safe manner,” said Servant.

Servant said during the construction process, patience will be needed as they try to improve the two busiest roads in the area but believes it will be worth it once completed.

“There is gonna be some short-term pain for the long-term end results of what we’re gonna have down in Garden City for generations to come,” said Servant.

The upgrades are part of a series of projects Horry County leaders approved in 2021 and could also include burying power lines.

Servant said they’re currently in the engineering phase of this project after a year of collecting public input.

He hopes to have the plans ready and out for construction bids by the end of 2024 and break ground in late 2025.

